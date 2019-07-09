Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.17 Million; Park Circle Co Holding in Park Natl (PRK) Boosted by $470,000 as Shares Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 43,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 20.21 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.15. About 39,880 shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.