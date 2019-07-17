Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed By $3.75 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) SI Increased By 0.23%

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) had an increase of 0.23% in short interest. SFBS’s SI was 3.74 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.23% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 176,100 avg volume, 21 days are for Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s short sellers to cover SFBS’s short positions. The SI to Servisfirst Bancshares Inc’s float is 8.26%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 225,895 shares traded or 82.51% up from the average. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 22.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 3,204 shares with $5.71M value, down from 5,310 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $989.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/16/2019: FHN,GS,SFBS – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : JBHT, WTFC, SFBS, CSBR – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 13,950 shares to 88,573 valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 5,515 shares and now owns 97,615 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.