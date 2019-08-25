Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Declined; Harris Corp. (HRS) Stock Value Were Volatile While Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $5.81 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 178.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 36,511 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,911 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: India Selects Harris for US$141M Air Traffic Management Contract; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Harris Co. Mud No. 321, Tx’s Goult; Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 16/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Harris Intercounty Drain Board Meeting, April 18, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 10 Stores to Be Sold to Harris Teeter

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 8,942 shares to 66,259 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,271 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gru holds 1.03% or 16,355 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 2,615 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,124 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Colony Group Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,555 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 1,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Da Davidson holds 1,501 shares. Ls Inv Limited Com reported 3,335 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,346 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 14,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Adv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.03% or 178,239 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 722,614 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 308 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 5,017 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Ltd reported 726 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everett Harris And Co Ca stated it has 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aldebaran Fin reported 3,508 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 411 shares. Ancora Ltd holds 5,352 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 7,639 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has 12,810 shares. Peoples Service Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,515 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,989 shares. Windward Cap Co Ca stated it has 28,100 shares or 6.4% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Communication holds 0.08% or 355 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares to 101,150 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.