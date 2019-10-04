Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Increased; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $488,988

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, up from 46,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43M, down from 48,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $200.79. About 2.69 million shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 19/03/2018 – Bain Capital’s debt deal is child’s play for Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 08/03/2018 – TabbFORUM: NEWS: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources (Reuters); 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,862 are held by Provident Trust. Narwhal Capital Mngmt stated it has 3.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Operations Limited Company holds 0.35% or 6,683 shares in its portfolio. 2,062 are owned by Nfc Invests. Moreover, Letko Brosseau & has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 0.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,031 shares. 80,108 are owned by Argyle Management. Advisory Group holds 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7,202 shares. Van Eck holds 0.19% or 289,450 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group owns 118,538 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grassi Investment Mngmt owns 186,517 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.65% or 31,212 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested in 107,297 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,565 shares to 84,008 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,262 shares to 95,015 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 27,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol (EFAV).