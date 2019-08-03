Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lifted by $906,750; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Holder Msdc Management LP Raised Its Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.09 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 300,000 shares. Private Cap holds 7,907 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 17,958 shares. 14,698 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cap Rech Glob Invsts invested 1.61% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Madison Invest Hldg has 72,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 140 were reported by Hartford Mngmt Inc. Aldebaran Fin holds 0.4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 8,668 shares. Whitnell accumulated 2,400 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 230,010 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Btr Capital Mgmt reported 28,394 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares to 18,684 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,190 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).