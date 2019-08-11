Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Stake in Eog Res (EOG) Has Increased by $2.40 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Lowered Its Position

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust holds 0.68% or 51,923 shares. 102,234 are owned by Hl Fincl Ser Limited Com. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.02% or 5,078 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,210 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru accumulated 649 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,573 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gsa Llp invested in 40,869 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 1,572 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 265,822 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clark Grp owns 10,724 shares. Amer Management holds 0.03% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Company has 566,026 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Comm has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First National Bank & Trust owns 14,276 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 2,471 shares. Lifeplan Group stated it has 439 shares. 284,092 are owned by Cambiar Lc. Fayerweather Charles reported 6,093 shares. Forbes J M Communications Limited Liability Partnership has 0.67% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 32,882 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.09% or 2.30M shares. F&V Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 19,088 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.24% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Welch Forbes reported 64,236 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 944,712 shares. 3.02 million are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 65 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,260 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

