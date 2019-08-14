Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Tsp Capital Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 7.20 million shares traded or 95.90% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 19/04/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) -Sibanye Gold Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: New Facility Increased From $350M to US$600M; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE STILLWATER SPOKESMAN WELLSTED COMMENT BY PHONE; 07/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS SEVEN EMPLOYEES PASSED AWAY FROM INJURIES; 14/05/2018 – LONMIN SAYS SIBANYE TRANSACTION `IS PROGRESSING ON SCEDULE’; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FOUR OF TEN RESCUED HAVE SUCCUMBED TO THEIR INJURIES AND PASSED AWAY; SIX EMPLOYEES ARE IN HOSPITAL; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS UNDERGROUND PROBE TO TAKE 1 WEEK; 30/03/2018 – MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 96,827 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 93,786 shares or 4.75% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 60,596 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bouchey Financial Grp Limited has 1.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noesis Mangement Corp reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 8.89M shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 14.01 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Service Inc invested in 25,724 shares or 0.95% of the stock.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

