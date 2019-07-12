Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $906,750 as Share Value Declined; Shutterstock (SSTK) Stock Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $690,000

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 2.76 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 71,954 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 2.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,260 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 1.18% or 8,714 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 1.23% or 28,119 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 78,828 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd has 597,760 shares. Horizon Invs Lc has 57,915 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 14,465 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,291 shares. Moreover, Continental Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.93% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 30,828 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 33,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.87 million shares. The Florida-based City Tru Communication Fl has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stanley invested in 31,141 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10,930 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 35,716 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks owns 34,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability owns 1.14% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 761,090 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Van Berkom And Assocs holds 2.05% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) or 1.38M shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 200 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 11,478 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability has 23,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

