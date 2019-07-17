Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Raised By $906,750 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; South State Has Raised By $507,689 Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 18.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc acquired 13,950 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 88,573 shares with $5.76M value, up from 74,623 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $85.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 5.34 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

South State Corp increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp acquired 10,361 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The South State Corp holds 252,907 shares with $12.63M value, up from 242,546 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $78.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 6.44M shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 7,260 shares to 132,930 valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 22,566 shares and now owns 46,995 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Co, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,911 shares. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,266 are held by Davenport Comm Limited Liability Co. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp holds 2.76 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 38,020 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca accumulated 22,705 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,750 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 132,597 shares. 10,642 were reported by Community Commercial Bank Na. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,325 shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 540 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd reported 4,800 shares. Dt Inv Prns Limited invested in 0.43% or 47,510 shares. Moreover, New England Rech & Mngmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,905 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation invested in 0% or 9,109 shares. Madison Inv has 95,130 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 220,346 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc holds 3,150 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, North Star Invest Corporation has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,231 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.19% or 166,510 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation has 6,982 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 20.05 million shares stake. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.01% or 9,086 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,594 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 55,082 shares. First American Commercial Bank owns 49,868 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

South State Corp decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 33,721 shares to 37,669 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corporation Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 36,145 shares and now owns 106,743 shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, February 1.