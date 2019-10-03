Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $3.02 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $480,523

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, up from 46,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.89 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprucegrove Mgmt Ltd holds 265,800 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Management Incorporated reported 44,598 shares. Beach Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,890 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lourd Capital Ltd holds 10,709 shares. 158,476 are owned by Kcm Invest Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 828,086 shares. Marietta Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,003 shares. Moreover, Nottingham Advsr has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,370 shares. Eulav Asset reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Of Virginia Va owns 103,767 shares. Exchange Management stated it has 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendershot Investments holds 44,013 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,094 shares to 91,155 shares, valued at $18.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,080 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.