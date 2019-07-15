Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Has Trimmed by $324,370; Huber Capital Management Position in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 313,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,448 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 680,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.97% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.065. About 1.15M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 1.11 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 53.48 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares to 101,150 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,733 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 51,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Gru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Omers Administration Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Amer Century Cos has invested 0.07% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Crystal Rock reported 3.59% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 103,698 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0.03% or 71,291 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cwm Limited reported 0% stake. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 24 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company accumulated 605,955 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $272.20 million activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 271,233 shares. 114,159 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 411,339 are owned by Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp. 4,089 are owned by Us Natl Bank De. 44,446 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Limited. 1.29M are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited. Pnc Ser Gp reported 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,144 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 157,474 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Secor Advsr Lp holds 0.19% or 194,648 shares. The New York-based Fine Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.78% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Franklin Resources Inc has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.24 million shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).