Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Decreased by $305,855; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Profund Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $441,042

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 84,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 88,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 10,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 41,049 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,195 shares to 104,810 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.51 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,466 shares to 48,532 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

