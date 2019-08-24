Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $3.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Fireeye (Put) (FEYE) Holder Barclays Plc Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video)

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Put) (FEYE) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 63,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 104,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 401,643 shares to 507,843 shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.45M shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Glenmede Na reported 0.18% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Blair William & Co Il owns 78,301 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co owns 905,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Credit Agricole S A holds 301,214 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 947 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,495 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 5,781 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com holds 355 shares. Us Bank De reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oxbow Advisors Limited Co owns 1,292 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. King Luther Management, a Texas-based fund reported 215,657 shares. Chase Counsel holds 3,308 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 980 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. General American Investors invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Capital Management invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 21,800 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv accumulated 2,699 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,735 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares to 97,615 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).