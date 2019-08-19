Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Maintains Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Position by $22.51 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 10.53M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 7.59M shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC On Gilead: ‘A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,466 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 190,627 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 597,760 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 7.16M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.03% or 80,243 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 53,594 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,667 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 0.34% stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited stated it has 243,247 shares. Muhlenkamp & Inc holds 4.09% or 132,939 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.75% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 99,994 shares. Fosun Int Ltd owns 396,443 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares to 316,221 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,603 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Hellenicshippingnews.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.