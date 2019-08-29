Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lifted Fedex (FDX) Holding; Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Sentiment Is 0

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc acquired 8,475 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 36,043 shares with $6.54M value, up from 27,568 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $39.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 2.01 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 0 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stock positions in Northwest Natural Gas Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 50,739 shares, down from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Northwest Natural Gas Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $100,614 was made by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors accumulated 0% or 2,082 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 2,557 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 49,006 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.08% stake. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability invested in 26,981 shares. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 49,320 shares. Woodstock reported 3,715 shares. Botty Invsts Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 62,728 shares. Hamel Associate invested in 0.2% or 2,447 shares. 8,553 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 325,254 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated, a Arkansas-based fund reported 37,766 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 297 shares to 8,603 valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,106 shares and now owns 3,204 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 29.91% above currents $153.18 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $14500 target in Friday, May 31 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx News: Why FDX Stock Is Up Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Renewable Natural Gas Bill Signed by Governor Kate Brown – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NW Natural Holdings Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 30.82 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company for 40,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owns 5,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.13% invested in the company for 1,500 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.