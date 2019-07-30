Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lifted Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Firsthand Capital Management Lifted Cree (CREE) Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 428,771 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 2.76M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,566 shares to 46,995 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

