Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increases Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Gagnon Securities Has Increased General Fin Del (GFN) Position by $722,648 as Market Valuation Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 39,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 99,641 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35 million, up from 60,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 3.91M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in General Fin Corp Del (GFN) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 90,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in General Fin Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 107,477 shares traded or 176.04% up from the average. General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) has declined 38.79% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.79% the S&P500. Some Historical GFN News: 17/04/2018 – General Finance Corporation Declares Dividend of $2.225 Per Share on Its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferr; 09/05/2018 – General Finance Sees FY18 Rev $335M-$340M; 09/04/2018 – General Finance Unit Pac-Van Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL FINANCE CORP SAYS CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL INCREASE BY 39% TO 41% IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 FROM FISCAL YEAR 2017; 05/04/2018 – RONALD L. HAVNER – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 6.5 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF NOVEMBER 21, 2017- SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 RONALD L. HAVNER REPORTS 9.4 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Finance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GFN); 09/05/2018 – GENERAL FINANCE CORP GFN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $335 MLN TO $340 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RONALD L. HAVNER REPORTS 10.5 PCT STAKE IN GENERAL FINANCE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – General Finance 3Q Loss/Shr 6c

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 11,074 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,061 shares. 43,292 were reported by Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd. Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated has 16,517 shares. Godshalk Welsh Incorporated invested in 0.99% or 12,825 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt owns 0.65% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,988 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 106,039 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.39% or 3.70 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Personal Ser reported 1.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 5,564 are held by Beacon Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 3,850 shares. Silvercrest Asset Lc reported 49,516 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 7,875 shares.

