Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.57 Million; Willingdon Wealth Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Cut as Stock Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Capital Ltd, New York-based fund reported 799,190 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 18,889 shares. Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca accumulated 2.31% or 22,375 shares. Btim holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,568 shares. 533,831 are owned by Hound Prtnrs Limited. 47,918 were accumulated by Meritage Port. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 807,448 shares. Mcf has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital reported 3.41M shares. Mad River reported 2,400 shares. New York-based Gru has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,533 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1.31% or 774,643 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,810 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares to 6,995 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.