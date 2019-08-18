Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Holds Position in Eog Res (EOG); As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Lifted Holding

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 74,487 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 72,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 33,415 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares to 64,190 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

