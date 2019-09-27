Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Holding In Fedex (FDX) Was Has Lifted; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Has Lowered by $1.31 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 38,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 876,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.60M, down from 915,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 4.83 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 40,062 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 36,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 956,796 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.31M for 103.10 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,800 shares to 178,800 shares, valued at $42.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 171,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,080 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

