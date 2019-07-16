Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Holding In Fedex (FDX) Was Has Increased; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.94. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,206 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 60,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.99. About 818,682 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru National Bank holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 22,845 shares. Moreover, Hahn Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 37,670 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 22,463 shares. Sir Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 8.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caprock Gp owns 2,750 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 36,405 were reported by Capital Fund Management Sa. Ejf Cap Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Country State Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,119 shares. 50,343 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Old Bancorp In holds 0.22% or 27,646 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,766 shares. Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10,640 shares to 311,363 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 21,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,337 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Major Implications Of Pioneer Natural Resources’ Big Buyback Program – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Oil Stock Dividends Continue to Grow by Leaps and Bounds – International Business Times” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2018 was a year of shake-ups for DFW’s highest-paid public company CEOs – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FedEx Corporation – FDX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation â€“ FDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.