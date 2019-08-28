Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $9.50 Million as Share Value Rose; Cortland Advisers Position in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 14.31 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Luminus Limited Liability Company has 3.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 73,056 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 29,664 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,134 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 59,927 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca holds 1.39% or 19,420 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 153,482 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Private Trust Com Na reported 5,949 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 7.51M shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs owns 53,182 shares. Symons Cap accumulated 131,524 shares or 4.34% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massachusetts Ma invested in 0.03% or 838,890 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.87% or 692,669 shares. Baltimore invested in 2.19% or 65,764 shares. Lucas Capital owns 30,947 shares for 6.94% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 214,493 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Markston Ltd Com reported 311,653 shares or 6.94% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 37,566 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. King Wealth accumulated 1.88% or 31,670 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10 reported 3,847 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Gp holds 30,712 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Co holds 2,638 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,870 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested in 2.31% or 5.84 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp reported 94,963 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares to 103,800 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).