Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Upped Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $906,750 as Stock Value Declined; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Increased Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 925.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 154,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,551 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 17.15M shares traded or 33.04% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 8.88 million shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 21, 2019 – 52-Week Company Lows – GuruFocus.com” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Northern Trust Corporation holds 10.45M shares. Park National Oh stated it has 0.21% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Farmers Merchants Incorporated has 5,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 281,695 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 7,300 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability. First In invested in 1,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 4,600 are owned by Field And Main Natl Bank. Webster Bancshares N A has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3,360 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 46,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 323,676 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 5.43M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.18% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commerce Comml Bank accumulated 22,963 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares to 495 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Should Acquire Otezla – RBC – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,810 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).