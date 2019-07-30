Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Upped Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.57 Million; Spirit Of America Management Continues to Hold Holding in Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 2.39 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.37. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.15M were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Counselors Inc has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 304,285 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Sather Incorporated holds 276,171 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,419 shares. 106,752 were accumulated by Colonial Advisors. Advisory Research owns 19,426 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 233,190 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 184,271 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,104 shares in its portfolio. Ins Tx holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,975 shares. Axa accumulated 774,959 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Coho Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Investors LP stated it has 2.17 million shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “A Legion of Studio Successes Will Keep Powering Disney Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,258 shares to 61,778 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,603 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 1.97% or 8.46M shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.08% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Amica Retiree Med Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,894 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Asset One Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 23,207 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 3.14M shares. Presima Inc holds 5.3% or 2.09M shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited invested in 137,780 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 816,397 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 21,652 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 22,784 shares.