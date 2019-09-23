Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Trimmed Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $554,400 as Share Price Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Holding

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, down from 42,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 214.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 10,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 15,672 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.08 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Research And Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 82 shares. 98,386 are owned by Stifel Corporation. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 108,507 shares. Fpr Prns Ltd Llc holds 2.42% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 1.41M shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 3,374 shares stake. First Republic Inv Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 41,066 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 84,409 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 277,376 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,181 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,377 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Ltd has 1.81% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,337 shares in its portfolio. 10,336 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 69,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth has invested 0.88% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,016 shares to 1,297 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ENZL) by 35,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,814 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97 million shares. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 31,157 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 68 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs reported 0.01% stake. Northern Corp invested in 0.04% or 851,675 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 426,251 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.13% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Kistler reported 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York holds 7,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group holds 0.04% or 238,493 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). D E Shaw holds 1.11M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc owns 1,396 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has 1.17M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,019 shares to 40,062 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).