Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.64 Million; Share Price Rose; Realty Income (O) Market Value Declined While Tarbox Group Trimmed Its Holding

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 881,125 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na reported 162,592 shares. 251,388 are owned by Old National Bancorp In. Japan-based Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Modera Wealth Management Lc reported 31,913 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kopp Advisors invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.46 million shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 372,219 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. 559,545 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Family Corporation has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 2.88M shares or 19.8% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 29,499 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 13.47M shares or 3.08% of their US portfolio. Anchor Cap Lc accumulated 260,904 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorporation has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares to 97,615 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 2,794 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny holds 0.14% or 12,780 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.13% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 20,526 shares. Sun Life holds 0.28% or 17,324 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 193,203 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 1,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Fulton National Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,655 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Tobam holds 2,350 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.