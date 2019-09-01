Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Its Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $324,370; A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased Position in Dolby Laboratories (DLB) by $1.43 Million as Share Price Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.14 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 439,545 shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 25,701 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 16,384 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 72,706 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Natixis owns 0.54% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 525,237 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 921,275 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 40,631 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 8,475 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 584 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Private Ocean Lc holds 285 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Co holds 307,971 shares. 5,485 were reported by Menta Cap Lc.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares to 70,560 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 74,027 shares. Etrade Limited Company holds 0.04% or 21,944 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.09% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Natixis has 86,650 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1.56% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 36,122 shares. 1,800 were reported by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Boston Partners holds 40,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 13,494 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 92 shares. Fort LP holds 0.1% or 7,920 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 4,810 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 53,018 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 21,389 shares.