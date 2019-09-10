Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $384,780; Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Its Antero Res (AR) Position by $320,000; Market Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 140,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 12.00 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.895. About 8.52 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 113,654 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 68,478 shares. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 897,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 67,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 127,843 shares. Manchester Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 307,999 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 797,475 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.69 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). D E Shaw & Company reported 15,137 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd invested in 0.01% or 17,252 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Alpinvest Prtn Bv has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.58 million activity. 25,600 shares valued at $174,912 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, May 23. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.06 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

