Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $3.01 Million; As Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Market Value Declined, Twin Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.47 Million Its Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 88,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 49,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 137,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 2.51M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 2.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc Com (NYSE:SPG) by 3,240 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 277,653 shares. 32,044 are held by Alethea Cap Mgmt Lc. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited has invested 0.09% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bokf Na invested in 77,226 shares. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 7,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding reported 85,481 shares. 106 are held by Carroll Incorporated. Css Lc Il has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 50,664 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Churchill stated it has 543,119 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 79,000 shares. Bb&T has 0.08% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 164,231 shares.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98M for 17.39 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,533 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 227,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.34 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.