Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $906,750; As Bristol Myers (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Novare Capital Management Raised by $462,950 Its Position

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 64,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 54,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 5.22 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 4.15 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,814 shares. Usca Ria Ltd reported 161,280 shares. Granite Point Lp stated it has 20,000 shares. Sfmg Ltd has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,779 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wheatland Advisors stated it has 1.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ntv Asset Management Limited Co invested in 31,117 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.02% or 36,351 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Endurant Capital Mgmt LP has 5.49% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Franklin has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.85 million shares. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.72% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 27,150 shares. 23,524 are owned by Highlander Management Limited Liability. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 991,560 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 14.74 million shares or 1.66% of all its holdings.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) by 7,733 shares to 9,448 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershs Rafi Us 1000 (PRF) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,787 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

