Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Paradigm Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by $310,000

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.56. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 238,004 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares to 316,221 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Materials Inc. Class A by 80,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 409,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI).

