Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding By $659,116; Ashland (ASH)’s Sentiment Is 0

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc acquired 4,019 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 40,062 shares with $6.58M value, up from 36,043 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $36.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 869,777 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $354,364 activity. 600 shares valued at $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12. MARTIN R BRAD also bought $253,750 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood reported 0% stake. Headinvest Lc has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Icon Advisers Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 5,170 shares. Moreover, Van Strum & Towne Inc has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 216,400 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 1,048 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 11,055 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc has 2.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 37,117 shares. Hartford Finance Incorporated holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Com reported 40,106 shares. Dillon Associate Incorporated reported 8,660 shares. First Natl Tru holds 0.04% or 2,541 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested in 2,816 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 5,773 shares. Interocean Capital Lc owns 160,442 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx Corporation Common Stock has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 21.60% above currents $140.57 stock price. FedEx Corporation Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13200 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. JP Morgan maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Raymond James. Bernstein maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $205 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $17100 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 11,515 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.1% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 133 shares.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 44.59 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 125,823 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has declined 2.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – ASH TO TAKE ACTIONS TO END STRANDED COSTS FROM POTENTIAL SALE; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND BOARD OKS NEW $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Raises Dividend to 25c; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND RAISES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 22.5C, EST. 22.5C; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50

Analysts await Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 3.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ASH’s profit will be $60.53M for 18.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.87% EPS growth.