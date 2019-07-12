Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.64 Million; Shares Rose; As Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $390,000

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 10.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 671,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, down from 701,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 120,314 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska Permanent Cap Management holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,467 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability Com accumulated 67,600 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 18.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based S&T Savings Bank Pa has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 73,244 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com reported 67,872 shares stake. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 229,701 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 13.47M shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 957,416 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet State Bank And Trust Ltd stated it has 17,070 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Prns reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btc Mngmt Inc reported 123,515 shares stake. 157,950 are owned by Fairfield Bush.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. Appel Dennis P bought $44,488 worth of stock or 3,180 shares. Shares for $99,684 were sold by Moore Larry Oscar on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Management Wa stated it has 237,730 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma accumulated 0.71% or 956,954 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 103,580 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 0.17% or 1.58M shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Northern holds 0% or 970,472 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Lc has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability owns 142,729 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Envestnet Asset reported 20,205 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 0.02% or 42,910 shares. Johnson Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Modine to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Says It’s Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Automotive Business – StreetInsider.com” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “JetBlue June load factor slips, gives in-line RASM guidance – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Modine (MOD) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 10,000 shares to 421,500 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Group.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $18.12M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.