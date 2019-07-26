Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $2.64 Million; Cerus (CERS) SI Increased By 2.47%

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 32.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 46,995 shares with $5.54M value, down from 69,561 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 10.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) had an increase of 2.47% in short interest. CERS’s SI was 3.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.47% from 3.75 million shares previously. With 588,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s short sellers to cover CERS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 388,535 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 15.96% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – CERUS RAISING FULL YEAR PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 13/03/2018 – CERUS: FOURTH BLA APPROVAL FOR A U.S. BLOOD CENTER CUSTOMER; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF AMENDED CONTRACT WITH BARDA IS $201 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SAUDI AIR DEFENSE FORCES INTERCEPT ROCKET OVER RIYADH -AL ARABIYA TV; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – #Urgent A little while ago Saudi air defenses intercept a ballistic missile in the sky # Jazan Thank God; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 412,300 are owned by Markel Corp. First State Bank has 139,521 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability stated it has 434,326 shares. Investec Asset Management North America owns 312,242 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Permanens LP reported 56 shares. 173,970 are owned by Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.51 million shares. Ajo LP has invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 3.91% or 2.60 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.19 million shares. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 6,909 shares stake. Holderness Invests Company has 63,059 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 18,478 are owned by Montgomery Investment. Cadence Limited Com stated it has 60,902 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp Inc accumulated 12,000 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). State Street reported 3.36M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Mgmt L P holds 0.04% or 29,399 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Bamco. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 477,399 shares. Geode holds 1.68 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 88,062 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 576,308 are held by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Athena Ltd stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 94,120 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $804.27 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.