Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.64 Million as Market Value Rose; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised Its Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,515 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 134,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 310,537 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs holds 1.44% or 24,401 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Com invested in 575,511 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 1.59% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Lc holds 0.65% or 60,902 shares in its portfolio. Iron Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,515 shares. 24,731 are held by Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Jw Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.51% or 41,500 shares. Willis Investment Counsel owns 297,440 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap, New York-based fund reported 42,093 shares. 504,921 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Signature And Advisors Ltd holds 0.46% or 45,491 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 797,757 shares. Accredited reported 16,022 shares. Moreover, Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.66 million shares. St Germain D J Company reported 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD Partners With Microsoft For Project Scarlett – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners Has a Rare Down Quarter – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream to Participate in JP Morgan Energy Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares to 91,039 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,935 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).