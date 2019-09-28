Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $3.01 Million; Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped Perkinelmer (PKI) Position by $652,320

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 25.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 6,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The hedge fund held 32,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 26,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 484,563 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 40,575 shares to 173,505 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 34,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 793,200 shares to 812,600 shares, valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 59,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,487 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).