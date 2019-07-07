Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $9.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fayerweather Charles Raised Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $391,380 as Valuation Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 1.18% or 376,442 shares. 157,610 were reported by Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Lionstone Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 8.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mufg Americas accumulated 2.6% or 474,785 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 691,880 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 1.29% or 94,433 shares. 105,661 are held by Greystone Managed Invs. Eaton Vance Management has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.50M shares. Lvw Ltd has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,422 shares. Professional Advisory Services invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tokio Marine Asset Management stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 134,910 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, AAPL, HAL – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Tariffs To Slide Right By – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DIA, GS, AAPL, MMM: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo Com Ltd has 4.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 171,850 shares. Founders Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 9,256 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 16 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,300 shares. Savant Cap Limited holds 19,650 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 1,935 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested in 3,583 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.49% or 162,926 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 6,976 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 1.13 million shares. Intact Investment Mngmt holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,923 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.