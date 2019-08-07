Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $345,630; Whitebox Advisors Position in New Residential Invt (NRZ) Decreased by $415,216 as Market Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 64,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 68,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 2.37M shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 2.89 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75M shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. 14,174 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares with value of $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David. 60,000 shares were bought by Nierenberg Michael, worth $990,000 on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 546,632 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin. Da Davidson & owns 18,950 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 7,021 shares stake. 2.56 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 14,993 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). The California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 22,200 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd accumulated 329,774 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Yorktown Company Incorporated has 4.92% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 900,000 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 467,653 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 95,704 shares. Korea Corp invested in 47,114 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 13,052 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,103 shares. Asset Management reported 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 481,272 shares. Strategic Finance Svcs Incorporated stated it has 54,364 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 2.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 134,765 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 103,064 shares. 136,709 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $160,688 activity. GAMMEL PETER L sold $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Wednesday, February 13.