Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $324,370; Hite Hedge Asset Management Holds Stake in Parsley Energy (PE)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.87M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 3.09 million shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares to 411,917 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,417 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 122,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp reported 98,320 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 49,100 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 84,017 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 4.66 million shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.17% or 253,580 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 813,240 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 459,100 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.52 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa stated it has 370,156 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Agf Invs has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% or 87,195 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 105,778 shares. Mesirow Invest owns 360,390 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Jbf Inc accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $272.20 million activity.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 53.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 6,229 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs reported 16,520 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 17,266 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 897,864 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.06% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 10,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.09% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pitcairn invested 0.1% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 19,200 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 1.39M shares stake. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% stake. Avalon Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 1,584 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares to 70,560 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

