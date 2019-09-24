Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased By $3.01 Million Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Bank Of South Carolina Has 2 Sentiment

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 35.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 43,480 shares with $5.41 million value, down from 67,755 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 1.98M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 8 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold equity positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 288,986 shares, up from 278,875 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 55,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 7,803 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 8,335 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 42 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.50 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 784 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 8.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $103.24 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 19.12% above currents $123.61 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14400 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 24,918 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream accumulated 41,747 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co holds 0.7% or 105,642 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 95,500 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 15,581 were reported by Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited. Architects reported 10,102 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,100 shares. Brookstone, Illinois-based fund reported 22,436 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bankshares Of The West reported 90,288 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spc Fincl reported 0.11% stake. Interactive Fincl Advsr owns 1,236 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 37,369 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.