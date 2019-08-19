Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake as Stock Declined; Everett Harris & Company Has Raised Nike Class B (NKE) Stake by $790,020; Stock Value Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 64,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 68,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 666,673 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.28 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 3.18 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 10,090 are owned by Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Co. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 68,490 shares. Miller Investment Management Ltd Partnership has 5,270 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Veritable LP has 62,303 shares. 5.17 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings. Altfest L J Company accumulated 1,304 shares or 0.06% of the stock. North Carolina-based Capital Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.08% or 153,489 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,413 shares. Ar Asset Management stated it has 2.61% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moors Cabot Inc reported 65,130 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.65% or 26,614 shares in its portfolio.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 27,284 shares to 532,333 shares, valued at $43.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class C by 5,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,271 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares to 70,560 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

