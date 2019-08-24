Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $345,630; Shares Declined; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Security National Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding by $319,022 as Market Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 64,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 68,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 2.10 million shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 119,057 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 12,573 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Semper Augustus Invests Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 59,003 shares. Boothbay Fund Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 16,388 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 16,612 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 51,652 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 5.70M shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 41,303 shares. 2,820 were reported by Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 4,206 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 201,040 shares. Rampart Invest Com Ltd holds 4,531 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Regent Invest Limited accumulated 19,905 shares.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Skyworks (SWKS) Down 24.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Skyworks Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares to 70,560 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,575 shares to 5,539 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 691 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 90,000 shares. Field & Main Bancorporation holds 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 100 shares. Moreover, Haverford Inc has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,500 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And reported 36,187 shares. First Mercantile Trust Comm accumulated 3,447 shares. Hills State Bank Company reported 10,782 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Limited Liability owns 2,885 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,192 shares. 2,755 are owned by Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 283,381 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 4.54 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability stated it has 114 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,725 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).