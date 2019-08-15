Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Taurus Asset Management Increased Eog Res (EOG) Holding By $5.05 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 41.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 53,115 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 181,412 shares with $17.27M value, up from 128,297 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $43.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 604,647 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 132,930 shares with $7.14 million value, down from 140,190 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $175.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 3.07 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86's average target is 8.10% above currents $52.6 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $115.15's average target is 52.82% above currents $75.35 stock price.

