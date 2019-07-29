Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $384,780 as Stock Price Rose; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Declined, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $355,905

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 103,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.22M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 140,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brookstone Capital Management stated it has 5,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6.04M shares. Jlb holds 2.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 227,340 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 5.53 million shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc owns 5,000 shares. 6,348 were accumulated by Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co. Narwhal Cap Management, Georgia-based fund reported 36,813 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Communication holds 17,020 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Company Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 9,525 shares. Bloombergsen Inc has invested 5.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or has 2.36% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 101,993 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares to 70,560 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. 8,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,141 shares to 141,451 shares, valued at $35.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 1,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,304 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 86.79M shares stake. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.59% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru reported 963 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 0.03% or 10,105 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 20 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Rudman Errol M has 2.79% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 344,841 shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.04% or 17,061 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 264,381 shares. 349,256 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Capstone Advsr invested in 0.08% or 36,641 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated reported 756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,236 are held by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Cwm Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).