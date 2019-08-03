Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; As Cheniere Energy (Call) (LNG) Stock Rose, Hap Trading Trimmed by $912,500 Its Position

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (LNG) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 182,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 195,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares to 101,150 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Biggest Game-Changing Trend Of The Past Decade – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 628,998 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. M Kraus And Communication holds 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 87,932 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21.58M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 63,382 shares. At Bancshares invested in 21,769 shares or 0.31% of the stock. First Washington Corp has 86,068 shares for 5.15% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,181 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tarbox Family Office owns 8,051 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,184 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,000 shares. Central Bankshares And Trust Company has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Agf accumulated 0.55% or 412,281 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo has 556,164 shares. Bankshares Of The West stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 36,096 shares to 51,396 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.