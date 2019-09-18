Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $2.27 Million; Stock Value Rose; Halsey Associates Has Increased Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Holding by $12.14 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 40,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 173,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, up from 132,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 372,682 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82M, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 14,734 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) ROE Of 31% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 33,923 shares to 393,824 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 7,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,297 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodnow Invest Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 12.22% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 439,288 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.24% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Natixis Lp holds 0.03% or 18,535 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity holds 7,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9 are held by Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Co. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fjarde Ap holds 20,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc owns 1,913 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1.82 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Credit Agricole S A has 0.16% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 14,200 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hm Payson & Company invested in 0.01% or 675 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.1% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 12,509 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 124 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 24,275 shares to 43,480 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.2% or 156,148 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.42% stake. Sit Associate reported 9,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial holds 0.09% or 7,044 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc invested in 9,590 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bernzott Advsrs invested in 170,564 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Comgest Global Sas invested 4.85% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). C M Bidwell Associates invested in 0.41% or 7,260 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.34% or 20,059 shares. 32,969 are owned by Cleararc Cap Inc. 135,792 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. First Bancorp & Com Of Newtown holds 0.11% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio.