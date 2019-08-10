Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Motco Lowered Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $323,813 as Share Price Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline

Motco decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,217 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 12,400 shares to 12,604 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 6,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.33% or 6.56 million shares. First Manhattan reported 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,992 shares. 12,436 are owned by Lincoln Cap Limited Co. Shelton Management owns 1,214 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware owns 14,580 shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 4,564 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 291,398 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jennison Lc has 6.90 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 3,200 are owned by Grisanti Capital Management Ltd. Montag A Associates has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 466,525 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,456 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0.03% or 1,442 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 136,671 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74B for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Counselors Inc has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 1.95M are held by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Edgewood Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 134,510 shares. 10,390 are held by Telemus Cap Ltd. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 46,197 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Company reported 237,707 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 289,600 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 6.96M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Natl Bank Com accumulated 13,975 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) has 28,119 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Denali Llc holds 160,603 shares. 1,334 are owned by Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability.