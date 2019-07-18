Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Cadence Bank Na Has Upped Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Value Rose

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 4.11 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.18M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy holds 0.04% or 3,585 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc holds 0.86% or 369,511 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Gru, a Florida-based fund reported 15 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia accumulated 338,124 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 41,541 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Natl Asset Management stated it has 11,709 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% or 61,978 shares. Wilsey Asset has 133,896 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.23% or 111,126 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nomura Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 317,847 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 187,796 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.45% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 845,062 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 603,969 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron/Sanofi’s Libtayo Gets EU Approval for Skin Cancer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Facebook, Gilead, Disney, Grubhub and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.96% or 117,700 shares in its portfolio. 30,804 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Chemung Canal Tru invested in 95,420 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Beach Inv Management accumulated 3,765 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 25,946 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma owns 44,266 shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 85,605 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Retail Bank Of Omaha has 1.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id reported 12,900 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 28,846 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford Financial Inc accumulated 97,009 shares. Jlb Assoc Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 99,054 shares.