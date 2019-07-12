Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted Holding in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.40 Million; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Price Declined While Tygh Capital Management Has Increased by $1.62 Million Its Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 136,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 98,437 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 406,903 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 165,435 shares to 366,643 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolus Inc by 78,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,678 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And accumulated 1.79 million shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 23,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 879,515 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 157,420 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 12,163 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 303,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 451,964 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 1.14M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Pitcairn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 15,227 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 904,778 shares. Davis Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.50M shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 102,365 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. On Friday, May 17 BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 2,500 shares. 2,000 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,566 shares to 46,995 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,603 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 20,051 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has 1.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 161,935 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 1.43% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 107,849 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 6.03M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 54,789 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp invested 0.74% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arizona State Retirement has 140,800 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Limited Liability Com owns 12,629 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 516,401 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested in 0.22% or 2,255 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 35,742 shares. The California-based Advisor Ltd has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Middleton & Ma reported 0.46% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Torray Llc accumulated 107,922 shares.