Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted By $1.57 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Has 0.57 Sentiment

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 15.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc acquired 14,158 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 103,800 shares with $11.53 million value, up from 89,642 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $252.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 1.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 8 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 14 decreased and sold stock positions in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.75 million shares, up from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alliance California Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 297 shares to 8,603 valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 22,566 shares and now owns 46,995 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 6.65% of its portfolio in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 584,013 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.37% invested in the company for 251,962 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.28% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 285,533 shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $126.87 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States with a focus on California. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities paying interest that is exempt from regular federal and California state income taxes.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 140,798 shares traded or 2200.25% up from the average. Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AKP) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

